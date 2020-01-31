American Airlines Flight from Miami Diverted Due to “Unruly Passenger”

A Chicago-bound American Airlines flight from Miami was forced to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon due to a situation involving an uncooperative passenger.

Flight 2796 left Miami International Airport at 10:45 a.m., only to be diverted to Jacksonville International Airport at 12:30 p.m.

Airport authorities in Jacksonville confirmed the plane made an unplanned landing because of an “unruly passenger.”

Another passenger told Miami Television station WPLG in an email that the man started yelling “God exists!” and ran towards the cockpit before flight attendants and an off-duty captain stopped him. However, he was able to free himself and began attacking a flight attendant.

The FBI is investigating to determine whether charges will be filed.