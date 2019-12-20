'American Idol' alum Gabby Barrett celebrates newlywed life in acoustic "The Good Ones"

Robby Klein/Sweet Talk Publicity

Robby Klein/Sweet Talk PublicityGabby Barrett turns the spotlight on her brand-new husband, fellow singer-songwriter and former American Idol contestant Cade Foehner, with a stripped-down new music video for her song, “The Good Ones.” The clip is the second release from Gabby’s The Downtown Sessions.

“When my husband and I were dating, people would always ask me, ‘How’s your boyfriend doing?’ and my first response was always, ‘He’s great, he’s a good one,’ which is where the idea for the song came from,” Gabby tells CMT, which premiered the video.

Gabby and Cade tied the knot earlier this year in Garriston, Texas, which is where Cade’s family lives. A reflection on the couple’s journey together, “The Good Ones” was co-written by Gabby alongside Emily Landis, Zachary Kale and Jim McCormick.

Though the new version of “The Good Ones” highlights a sense of quiet reflection, it was actually filmed in the heart of Music City.

“We recorded it in an amazing space in downtown Nashville that was so warm with amazing natural light that gave this video a beautiful setting,” Gabby says. “I’m so in love with how it turned out!"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.