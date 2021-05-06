‘American Idol’ champ Laine Hardy named an official ambassador for the state of Louisiana

Robby Klein

Laine Hardy has been building traction in country music ever since winning Season 17 of American Idol, but he’s never drifted too far away from his home state: In fact, the singer pays tribute to his native Louisiana in songs like “Tiny Town,” “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Other LA.”

Now, Louisiana’s returning the tribute: Laine has been named an official ambassador of the state. He’s featured in a new tourism ad campaign called “Louisiana is a Trip,” inviting fans across the world to plan their vacations in the state.

“I am so proud to officially represent the great state of Louisiana as an ambassador and am excited to spread the word about all my home state has to offer as part of the ‘Louisiana is a Trip’ campaign,” the singer notes.

Meanwhile, Laine’s tour calendar is quickly filling up for later in 2021. Most recently, he announced that he’s joining the lineup for the 2021 Rock the South Festival in August, which will be headlined by Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs.

