"American Idol" recap: Tori Kelly, Jason Aldean, and more join for duets and solos

ABC/Eric McCandless

Let the All-star duets and solos continue!

The journey to become the next American Idol continued on Monday night with the second group of 12 from the Top 24 contestants giving their best shot at both a solo and duet performance.

For the duet round, each singer was paired up with an A-list mentor. The mentors on Monday night’s episode were powerhouse singer Tori Kelly, country superstar Jason Aldean, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd, multi-platinum artist Josh Groban, and Grammy-award winning musicians Jewel and PJ Morton.

While judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were there to give their expert advise following each performance, only eight of the contestants from each group will move forward in the competition and into the Top 16 — and that decision will be determined by America’s votes.

Here’s are the performances from Monday night.

Jason Warrior – 25, Chicago, IL, Music Teacher

Mentor: PJ Morton

Solo: “Call Out My Name” The Weeknd

Duet: “How Deep Is Your Love” Bee Gees

Madison Watkins – 26, Fayetteville, AR, Hair Model

Mentor: Tori Kelly

Solo: “Holy” Justin Bieber

Duet: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” Stevie Wonder

Beane – 23, Brighton, MA, Wedding Singer

Mentor: Josh Groban

Solo: “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa

Duet: “Angels” Robbie Williams

Hannah Everhart – 17, Canton, MI, High School Student

Mentor: Jason Aldean

Solo: “I Was Wrong” Chris Stapleton

Duet: “She’s Country” Jason Aldean

Mary Jo Young – 19, Cleveland, OH, Real Estate Sales Associate

Mentor: Jewel

Solo: “Castle On The Hill” Ed Sheeran

Duet: “Foolish Games” Jewel

Chayce Beckham – 24, Apple Valley, CA, Heavy Machine Operator

Mentor: Brandon Boyd

Solo: “Afterglow” Ed Sheeran

Duet: “Drive” Incubus

Colin Jamieson – 22, Boxford, MA, Wedding Singer

Mentor: Tori Kelly

Solo: “Locked Out Of Heaven” Bruno Mars

Duet: “Hollow” Tori Kelly

Liahona Olayan – 17, Wahiawa, HI, High School Student

Mentor: PJ Morton

Solo: “Just Friends” Audrey Mika

Duet: “Say So” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Ava August – 15, Laguna Niguel, CA, High School Student

Mentor: Josh Groban

Solo: “drivers license” Olivia Rodrigo

Duet: “Both Sides Now” Joni Mitchell

Caleb Kennedy – 16, Roebuck, SC, High School Student

Mentor: Jason Aldean

Solo: “Midnight Rider” The Allman Brothers Band

Duet: “Fly Over States” Jason Aldean

Hunter Metts – 22, Franklin, TN, Software Developer

Mentor: Jewel

Solo: “Chandelier” Sia

Duet: “Who Will Save Your Soul” Jewel

Casey Bishop – 16, Estero, FL, High School Student

Mentor: Brandon Boyd

Solo: “Decode” Paramore

Duet: “Wish You Were Here” Incubus

Find out who America voted into the Top 16 when American Idol returns Sunday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.







