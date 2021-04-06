"American Idol" recap: Tori Kelly, Jason Aldean, and more join for duets and solos

Let the All-star duets and solos continue!
The journey to become the next American Idol continued on Monday night with the second group of 12 from the Top 24 contestants giving their best shot at both a solo and duet performance.
For the duet round, each singer was paired up with an A-list mentor. The mentors on Monday night’s episode were powerhouse singer Tori Kelly, country superstar Jason Aldean, Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd, multi-platinum artist Josh Groban, and Grammy-award winning musicians Jewel and PJ Morton.
While judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were there to give their expert advise following each performance, only eight of the contestants from each group will move forward in the competition and into the Top 16 — and that decision will be determined by America’s votes.
Here’s are the performances from Monday night.
Jason Warrior – 25, Chicago, IL, Music Teacher
Mentor: PJ Morton
Solo: “Call Out My Name” The Weeknd
Duet: “How Deep Is Your Love” Bee Gees
Madison Watkins – 26, Fayetteville, AR, Hair Model
Mentor: Tori Kelly
Solo: “Holy” Justin Bieber
Duet: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” Stevie Wonder
Beane – 23, Brighton, MA, Wedding Singer
Mentor: Josh Groban
Solo: “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa
Duet: “Angels” Robbie Williams
Hannah Everhart – 17, Canton, MI, High School Student
Mentor: Jason Aldean
Solo: “I Was Wrong” Chris Stapleton
Duet: “She’s Country” Jason Aldean
Mary Jo Young – 19, Cleveland, OH, Real Estate Sales Associate
Mentor: Jewel
Solo: “Castle On The Hill” Ed Sheeran
Duet: “Foolish Games” Jewel
Chayce Beckham – 24, Apple Valley, CA, Heavy Machine Operator
Mentor: Brandon Boyd
Solo: “Afterglow” Ed Sheeran
Duet: “Drive” Incubus
Colin Jamieson – 22, Boxford, MA, Wedding Singer
Mentor: Tori Kelly
Solo: “Locked Out Of Heaven” Bruno Mars
Duet: “Hollow” Tori Kelly
Liahona Olayan – 17, Wahiawa, HI, High School Student
Mentor: PJ Morton
Solo: “Just Friends” Audrey Mika
Duet: “Say So” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Ava August – 15, Laguna Niguel, CA, High School Student
Mentor: Josh Groban
Solo: “drivers license” Olivia Rodrigo
Duet: “Both Sides Now” Joni Mitchell
Caleb Kennedy – 16, Roebuck, SC, High School Student
Mentor: Jason Aldean
Solo: “Midnight Rider” The Allman Brothers Band
Duet: “Fly Over States” Jason Aldean
Hunter Metts – 22, Franklin, TN, Software Developer
Mentor: Jewel
Solo: “Chandelier” Sia
Duet: “Who Will Save Your Soul” Jewel
Casey Bishop – 16, Estero, FL, High School Student
Mentor: Brandon Boyd
Solo: “Decode” Paramore
Duet: “Wish You Were Here” Incubus
Find out who America voted into the Top 16 when American Idol returns Sunday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
