American Music Awards 2022: The winners

The 2022 American Music Awards aired Sunday night on ABC. Here’s the complete list of winners:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart -PNAU Remix”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Coldplay

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)

FAVORITE POP SONG

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

ELVIS

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BTS

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR U”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé, Renaissance

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Wizkid

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Ghost, Impera

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

for KING & COUNTRY

