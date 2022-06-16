“American Spirit”: Brian Kelley’s next solo outing is a patriotic anthem that honors his grandfather

Penley/Big Machine Records

Brian Kelley, one half of the currently-defunct hit duo Florida Georgia Line, is returning with new solo music next month. Called “American Spirit,” the new song will honor patriotic pride just in time for Independence Day.

Brian co-wrote “American Spirit” with fellow country artist Canaan Smith as well as Jake Rose and Blake Redferrin. It’s an especially meaningful song for the singer because it honors his “Poppy,” John Edward Kelley, who earned two Purple Hearts and was a prisoner of war while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.

To celebrate the gravity of the song, Brian enlisted painter Steve Penley to create the cover art, which features an American soldier proudly waving the flag.

The new song also sees Brian returning to his former label home, Big Machine Records, which is also where he’ll release his new solo music going forward. In addition to his releases with FGL, he put out his debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind, in 2021.

“American Spirit” comes out July 1, but it’s available to pre-save and preorder now.

