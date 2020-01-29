Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in California

The plane carrying 201 Americans from Wuhan, China has arrived in Southern California Wednesday morning.

Officials say the passengers had to undergo a total of 4 health screenings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Everyone aboard passed the screenings. Only one passenger was treated by medical officials for a previous injury.

Officials at the Ontario airport 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles had been readying facilities to receive and screen the repatriates and temporarily house them for up to two weeks — if the CDC determined that is necessary, said David Wert, spokesman for the county of San Bernardino.

Ontario International Airport was designated about a decade ago by the U.S. government to receive repatriated Americans in case of an emergency overseas, but it would have been the first time the facility was used for the purpose, Wert said.

The Coronoavirus is a new virus that has killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands. Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, and in more severe cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.

There have been 5 confirmed cases of the virus in the US.