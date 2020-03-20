Americans Now Have Until July 15th To File Tax Returns

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the government is extending the deadline Americans have to file their tax returns to July 15th.
Mnuchin has announced earlier this week that Americans had until that date to pay, but were still expected them to file by April 15th.


Mnuchin said all taxpayers and businesses will have the additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.

