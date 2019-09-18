America’s Got Talent Gets Surprise Performances from Stars

Cher will make a surprise appearance during the Finals of America’s Got Talent! AGT judge, Howie Mandel spilled the beans on the iconic singer joining the competition show for its finale. Other performers on AGT tonight include Billy Ray Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Ozuna and Kygo and a special performance from AGT’S own judge, Julianne Hough. There are 10 contestants who are competing for the $1 million prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas in November. Who do you think will win America’s Got Talent season 14?