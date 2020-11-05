Amid a busy week of TV performances, Carly Pearce will debut “Next Girl” on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Allister Ann

Carly Pearce is delivering the first-ever live performance of her new single, “Next Girl,” next week, during an upcoming appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.



The episode will also include a conversation between Carly and the superstar show host, Kelly Clarkson, about the song, Carly’s traditional influences and more. Airing on Tuesday, November 10, the show comes just one day before the 2020 CMA Awards, where Carly is nominated in four categories.



Three of those mentions come courtesy of her chart-topping single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Lee Brice. The two acts will perform their hit together on the 2020 CMAs stage on Wednesday, for Carly’s second televised performance of the week.



In fact, fans are getting not one but two chances to see Carly and Lee on the same stage in the coming days. They’re also among the just-announced batch of performers set to play the 2020 Tunie Awards on Sunday, November 15.





By Carena Liptak

