Amid her virtual five-city run, Maren Morris says remote touring provides “some semblance of normal”

Of course, Maren Morris would rather be on the road, performing in front of a cheering crowd and getting to see and hug her fans in person.

But the singer tells People that her new five-city virtual tour — a partnership with Verizon’s loyalty program Verizon Up — is helping her stay connected to fans during a time when connection isn’t easy to come by.

“I’m just excited even for rehearsals, because that feels at least some semblance of normal for me,” Maren points out. “…You know, no matter what walk of life you’re coming from, to stand in a room with a bunch of strangers that just want to hear live music and their favorite song — I mean, I will treasure it even more so now, when we get to go back for real.”

Maren and her band are filming the shows for their remote tour at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and they’ll be broadcast in five cities between Oct. 20-23.



Maren is one of an all-female lineup of acts headlining the Verizon Up remote tour. Kelsea Ballerini and Brandi Carlile are also scheduled to perform, and outside the country genre, pop star Billie Eilish, alt-rocker Brittany Howard and R&B duo Chloe x Halle will also deliver remote shows.

By Carena Liptak

