Amy Grant on performing ﻿’Christmas at the Ryman’ ﻿with husband Vince Gill: “I fall in love with him all over again”

Cameron Powell

As Amy Grant and Vince Gill prepare for a 12-date run of their Christmas at the Ryman residency at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Amy can’t help but feel nostalgic.

The couple has made their Christmas show a time honored tradition. Over the years, they’ve delighted crowds with performances of such holiday classics as “O Holy Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Let it Snow,” along with originals like Amy’s “Tennessee Christmas.”

Through the years, Amy notes that the beloved tradition has only brought her and her husband closer together.

“There’s not a better place to make music. I love doing all those shows with Vince. No kidding, I fall in love with him all over again every year, just how he plays, his wit,” she describes. “When he’s not onstage, he’s a pretty quiet person, and so getting to see that side of him is really beautiful.”

The “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” singer also shares how when she looks out into the audience, she can see generations of people who have been attending the show since they were children, making the experience even more heartfelt.

“We’ve done this so long. I have seen kids, even my own kids, be young in the audience and now a whole generation’s come and gone since we started doing these shows,” she reflects.

Christmas At the Ryman begins on December 13. Amy will also appear on A Tennessee Kind of Christmas, airing tonight on CMT at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.