Amy Grant reveals her heart condition in honor of Heart Health Awareness Month

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesAmy Grant is sharing a personal medical diagnosis in hopes that her fans will be inspired to take care of their heart health.

On social media, the 59-year-old singer revealed that she's undergone a battery of tests because of a family history of heart disease. Though she isn't currently ill, the checkup revealed that Amy has had a heart condition since birth.

“The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic,” Amy reassured her fans, stressing that she feels as healthy as ever. “The second good news is that it’s fixable.”

She went on to say that this summer, she’ll take the focus off of touring and her musical career in order to seek medical treatment for the unspecified heart condition before it becomes a serious issue. Additionally, she’s hoping that her story will inspire fans to make sure their hearts are healthy this Heart Health Awareness Month, which happens every February.

“Instead of camping trips and concerts this summer, I am going to take care of my heart,” she added. “Are you taking care of yours?! Please do.”

Over the recent holiday season, Amy and her Country Music Hall of Famer husband, Vince Gill, wrapped their annual Christmas at the Ryman residency, a 12-date celebration that took place last December at Nashville’s iconic Ryman auditorium.

