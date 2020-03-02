Amy Klobuchar to suspend her presidential campaign, endorse Biden, reports say

WPTV Reports:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) will suspend her presidential campaign, the Associated Press reports.

Klobuchar plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of tomorrow’s crucial Super Tuesday vote.

Despite some solid debate performances, Klobuchar failed to distinguish herself in the crowded race to represent to moderate vote in the Democratic primaries. Biden’s win in South Carolina on Saturday set him up as the leader among moderate candidates.

Sen. Bernie Sanders continues to lead all candidates with 60 pledged delegates. Klobuchar picked up seven delegates in the first four states.

Klobuchar’s announcement comes a day after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced that he was ending his presidential campaign.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.