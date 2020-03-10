An Assistant U.S. attorney fatally shoots wife before turning gun on himself

Officials in Granite Bay, California are reporting that a federal prosecutor fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The incident was reported on Sunday.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they received a call from the victim’s mother requesting a welfare check after she was unable to get in touch with the couple.

When authorities arrived, they found Assistant U.S. attorney of the Eastern District of California Timothy Delgado and his wife Tamara Delgado dead inside of the home.

After an initial investigation, officials determined that Timothy first shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting, however authorities reported that they are continuing their investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also reported that they are cooperating with the investigation.