An Instagram message connected a Lake Worth man to a fatal shooting

Police were able to track down a man from who is suspected to be connected to a triple shooting last year in Lake Worth Beach that left one person dead.

Police arrested the Riviera Beach 21-year-old, Alan Asbury III, on Tuesday and he faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police say is accused of fatally shooting David Goodman in the backyard of a home on South G Street in September.

The shooting also left two others injured, James Edwards and Jean Cajuste.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit, Edwards told police he was sitting outside when the people inside a passing gray Nissan started shooting at them.

During the investigation, police found surveillance video, text messages and social media posts to link Asbury to the crime.

Police found that Asbury sent a text message to his cousin saying that he bought a handgun. When detectives questioned him, Asbury said that he was robbed from the gun on the same day he bought it.

However, investigators said that Asbury sent an Instagram message to someone with a picture of the gun on his lap three days after the shooting.

Asbury is facing multiple charges and is being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.