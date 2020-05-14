An “The Office” Reunion, A Virtual Wedding, And The Debut Of A NEW Zac Brown Song

It’s safe to say that we’re hooked to John Krasinski’s web-series Some Good News, and it’s for ALL the right reasons.

In this past weeks episode #7 John officiated a virtual Zoom wedding and surprised the bride and groom with the entire cast of The Office, but he didn’t just stop there.

The brides dad wasn’t able to be there to walk her down the isle so John had a plan to make the moment beyond special, he surprised the couple with Zac Brown who perform one of the bands new song “The Man Who Loves You The Most”… that’s when the tears started rolling down everyone’s cheeks.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!