Andrew Gillum says he’s entering rehab

After being found unconscious in a hotel room, former Florida candidate for governor Andrew Gillum says he has opted to enter rehab.

Gillum was found Sunday unconcious with two other males in a hotel room which contained several baggies of what authorities believed was crystal meth.

Despite the report, Gillum says he consumed too much alcohol which caused him to vomit and pass out in the hotel room. He also claimed that he did not know that there were drugs in the room with him.

Gillum was checked out by medical personnel at the scene and was allowed to go home.

The 40-year-old has since told reporters that he developed a problem with alcohol after he lost the bid to become Florida’s next governor to Ron DeSantis.

He was also not charged with any crime.