Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Trailing in New Hampshire, Andrew Yang dropped out of the 2020 Democratic race for the White House as the polls were closing for the first in the nation primary.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur and first time presidential candidate had hoped his signature idea of giving every American adult a universal basic income of $1,000 a month would help lift him to the White House. However, while campaigning in the second state to vote in the presidential contest, Yang decided it was time to officially call it quits.

“By the numbers, the decision was pretty clear,” Zach Graumann, Yang’s campaign manager told the NewsHour on Tuesday. “It doesn’t feel honest to keep taking money and enthusiasm from our supporters, but also from the Democratic Party. It’s obviously a difficult decision, but we believe the right one.”

Graumann said Yang no longer saw a “real chance to win the nomination” but hopes to have a future in politics.

Graumann would not say who, if anyone, Yang would endorse, but did say he planned to support whoever Democrats nominate to go up against President Trump.