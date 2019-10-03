Angry Mom Drags PBC Police Officer with Car During School Drop-off

A Palm Beach County mother is under arrest, accused of using her car to drag a police officer at least 20 feet during school drop-off.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Wednesday morning at Liberty Park Elementary School in Greenacres. The report states that 29-year-old Pracilla Alejandro was illegally parked in a crosswalk outside the school.

When a school district police officer asked Alejandro to move her car, Alejandro allegedly responded in an angry tone, “Where am I supposed to park then?”

The officer told Alejandro that she could park near the curb, to which she responded, “You are not a real cop, you are just a school cop.”

Alejandro then refused to give the officer her driver’s license and registration, as requested.

The arrest report states, “Mrs. Alejandro continued her verbal assault on [the officer] in a highly agitated and aggressive tone.”

The officer had placed her body within the car’s open driver’s-side door and the frame.

According to the arrest report, Alejandro drove away without warning, causing the officer “to be trapped and dragged by the moving vehicle,” about 20 to 25 feet.

The officer held onto the car and grabbed Alejandro, who eventually stopped the vehicle. At that point, the officer pepper sprayed Alejandro and took her into custody.

Police say Alejandro’s young daughter was in the car during the entire incident.

The officer suffered cuts to her right forearm, as well as a severe bruise to her right shin.

Alejandro was later booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.