Animal refuge searching for home for “Chonky” cat

An animal refuge in Philadelphia is currently searching for a forever home for one of its largest animals, a 26 pound cat name Mr. B.

The Morris Animal Refuge posted about the loving animal on their Twitter account Tuesday.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK.” the Morris Animal Refuge tweeted. “He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love.”

The shelter also has several other animals who are also searching for forever homes, but none make a bigger statement then Mr. B!

 

