Animal refuge searching for home for “Chonky” cat

An animal refuge in Philadelphia is currently searching for a forever home for one of its largest animals, a 26 pound cat name Mr. B.

The Morris Animal Refuge posted about the loving animal on their Twitter account Tuesday.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

The shelter also has several other animals who are also searching for forever homes, but none make a bigger statement then Mr. B!