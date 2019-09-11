Anniversary Of 9-11: This Month 13 Children Of Fallen Firefighters Become FDNY Firefighters

Today marks the 18 years since our lives were forever changed by the events that took place in New Your City on September 11, 2001.

Today we remember the lives lost on 9-11, and the people who gave there lives to save others, the first responders.

The firefighters who lost their lives that day live on through their children, many of whom went on to become firefighters themselves.

They are known as the “legacy: graduates, and this month 13 children of fallen firefighters will graduate and become FDNY firefighters.

MORE