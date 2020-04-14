Anonymous donor gives every household in an Iowa town $150 in gift cards

At a difficult time like this good deeds give many people hope.

One anonymous donor did a kind gesture by giving everyone in the town of Earlham $150 worth of gift cards for food. The town’s population is 1,450.

On March 26, Earlham Mayor Jeff Lillie received a call from a friend who told him there was a donor interested in interjecting money into the town’s economy.

The donor told the mayor he would buy 500 gift cards from three local businesses.

“I said to him, at 500, you’re darn near giving a gift card to every single household in Earlham,” Lillie said. “When I told him there were 549 households in town, he said ‘Done.’ And that was it. I was ecstatic because it made sure everyone would get a card.”

The donor did not buy 549 cards in all instead he bought 549 gift cards from each of the three businesses. In total, they donated $82,350, meaning each business received more than $27,000.

Everyone in the town got the cards in their mailbox. An envelope containing a letter from the city and three $50 gift cards to West Side Bar and Grille, Hometown Market, a grocery store, and Trostel’s Broken Branch, a restaurant and coffee shop.