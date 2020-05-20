Another Flyover to Salute South Florida Healthcare Workers this Weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Get ready for another flyover, South Florida.

A “salute flight” featuring U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft, U.S. Coast Guard MH65 helicopter and USCG C-144 aircraft will soar over several South Florida hospitals on Saturday to honor healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on Memorial Day weekend.

The four Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing Air Force Reserve Command in Homestead will be flying over 34 hospitals across South Florida — from the Keys up to Palm Beach County.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter and aircraft will have a different flight path, going over 16 hospitals.

This comes just a couple of weeks after the Blue Angels wowed the region with a similar flyover to salute healthcare workers.

The event is organized by The National Salute to America’s Heroes and presented by Hyundai. Their Air and Sea Show had originally been scheduled to take place on South Beach over Memorial Day Weekend before the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyovers are scheduled to run from about 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.