Antonio Brown Dumped by Hollywood Police

(Hollywood, FL) — What’s up with former NFL star Antonio Brown? Police in Hollywood, Florida announced yesterday the former wide receiver is no longer allowed to work with the Police Athletic League youth football team, and a check he donated was returned.

Checking in on Antonio Brown…. pic.twitter.com/2QpX7w7VCk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 13, 2020



The decision came after Brown could be seen on video yelling at police who arrived at his home for a domestic disturbance.

It’s the third time in the last three months police have responded to a domestic call at Brown’s home, and authorities say these incidents have caused an irreparable rift between them, the Police Athletic League and Brown.