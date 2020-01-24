Antonio Brown Turns Himself In to Hollywood Police

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is in custody after surrendering to Hollywood police on burglary and criminal mischief charges.

Antonio Brown has turned himself in. https://t.co/6P5bgLDIVc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 24, 2020

The 31-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest after an incident with a moving truck company, allegedly attacking an employee.

Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested on the same charges earlier in the week.

Brown turned himself in at the Broward County jail Thursday night. He’s currently behind bars awaiting a bail hearing Friday morning.