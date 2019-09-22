Antonio Brown Tweets He is Quitting from NFL

Antonio Brown says he no longer plans to play in the NFL.

Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, saying:

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

The post came two days after the New England Patriots released Brown amid allegations of sexual harrassment and misconduct against him, just 11 days after the wide receiver joined the team.

He also called out Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, but later deleted those tweets.

Brown has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.