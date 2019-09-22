Antonio Brown Tweets He is Quitting from NFL

Antonio Brown says he no longer plans to play in the NFL.

Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, saying:

The post came two days after the New England Patriots released Brown amid allegations of sexual harrassment and misconduct against him, just 11 days after the wide receiver joined the team.

He also called out Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, but later deleted those tweets.

Brown has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

