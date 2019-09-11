AOC makes student loan payment during congressional hearing

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a student loan payment on Tuesday and also revealed how much she still owes while attending a congressional hearing on college debt.

She reportedly wanted people attending the hearing to know she understands how they feel.

The first-term Democrat opened her remarks by telling witnesses and the audience that she made a payment on her student loan while sitting at the hearing.

“I looked at my balance and it was $20,237.16” @AOC made a student loan payment during a congressional hearing on student loans pic.twitter.com/n9G2cNVu7J — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 11, 2019

“I literally made a student loan payment while I was sitting here at this chair, and I looked at my balance, and it was $20,237.16,” said the New York lawmaker. “I just made a payment that took me down to $19,000 so I feel really accomplished right now.”

According to reports, AOC who graduated from Boston University is one of nearly 70 members of Congress who are currently paying off student loans for themselves or a dependent with the average debt burden of $37,000.

The report also said eight lawmakers are believed to be more than $100,000 in debt.