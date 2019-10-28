Apparent Road Rage Stabbing Victim Still in Trauma Unit

A young man is fighting for his life after a couple was stabbed in an apparent road rage incident on Okeechobee Boulevard.

The couple got into an altercation with the occupants of another car who started throwing things at them after they were cut off.

Taylor Ploplis, 29, says that she and her boyfriend, Rodolfo Ledesma were traveling east on Okeechobee earlier in October when they first heard a commotion.

She says a car with three adult passengers and one child drove up alongside their vehicle and began shouting that the couple had “cut them off.”

She says the couple waited for the other vehicle to drive off, and once they thought they were in the clear, they pulled over near a Chick-Fil-A to survey any damage to their vehicle. That’s when Ploplis says they were attacked and stabbed.

“All I know is I turned around and someone was grabbing me by the hair, hitting me,” Ploplis told CBS12. “I was facing down at this point and I see my boyfriend on his back being attacked by some guy.”

Ploplis says she and Ledesma were able to drive to a nearby ER where they were treated for their knife wounds and called the police.

Ledesma has spent the past two weeks in the ICU and was finally transferred to the trauma unit on Sunday.

The road rage suspects are still on the run.

She has created a GoFundMe page to help with hospital bills and lost income.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.