Apple Closing All Stores Outside of China for Two Weeks

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Saturday the company’s retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Cook tweeted Saturday that “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27.”

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://t.co/ArdMA43cFJ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 14, 2020

He also said the company is donating $15 million to help with worldwide recovery.

In a separate online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened, and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”