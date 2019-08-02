Apple Silences Siri Queries for Contractors

You never know who is listening to you…

A program that let contractors listen to queries from people using Siri is being put on hold for now by Apple.

The program helped contractors grade the digital assistant’s responses, but it also let them listen to some very personal conversations.

Apple contractors grading Siri responses regularly hear confidential medical information, drug deals, and recordings of couples having sex, a whistleblower tells me: https://t.co/tfCmuCZAON — alex hern (@alexhern) July 26, 2019

Apple said in a statement late Thursday it’s suspending Siri grading globally while the company conducts a thorough review.