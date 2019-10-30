Apples Recalled in Florida for Possible Listeria

You might want to skip that apple today because it might not keep the doctor away. A nationwide recall of apples is underway because they could be contaminated with listeria.

A produce company has recalled nearly 23-hundred cases of apples including Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji and Red Delicious apples. They were shipped to eight states: Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Apple RECALL ALERT pic.twitter.com/y3UKzACCaG — Jacey Birch (@JaceyWPLG) October 30, 2019

The apples were sold under the brands Great Lakes and North Bay Produce.