Are You Registered to Vote in the March Primary? Deadline is Tomorrow

Wednesday the Democrats will debate again this time on NBC. The debate comes about one month before Florida’s Presidential Primary on March 17.

Voters across the state need to make sure they’re registered to vote ahead of time.

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation is Tuesday, Feb 18.

In Palm Beach County, 20 municipal elections will be held in conjunction with the Presidential Primary.

To register click here.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to attack his fellow rivals like Bernie Sanders as his campaign spirals downward.

Biden says that Sanders has been talking about universal healthcare for 35 years and has done nothing about i.

Biden also criticized former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, saying the amount of money he has spent on advertising can’t erase his record.

Bloomberg hasn’t yet qualified for Wednesday’s NBC News and MSNBC debate in Las Vegas, but he has through Tuesday to meet the party’s criteria.

With that potential clash looming, both Biden and and Sen. Amy Klobuchar criticized Bloomberg in interviews on “Meet the Press” at a time when the former mayor faces increased scrutiny over past comments about race, policing and women at his eponymous company.