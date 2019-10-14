Armed burglar shot and killed while trying to rob two people in West Palm

The West Palm Beach Police department is reporting that an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed after he attempted to rob two people at gunpoint.

The incident occurred around 10:48 p.m. Friday, along the 600 block of 37th Street.

Authorities say two men were sitting in a parked vehicle when the armed suspect approached them and attempted to rob them.

The two men in the vehicle, however, decided to fight back. A struggle ensued and one of the men from the vehicle was able to get ahold of the suspects weapon. The suspect was then fatally shot.

Investigators say they are still reviewing the incident. If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900.