Armed Robbery in Coral Gables Ends in Police Chase, Gunfire

A police chase following an armed robbery ended in gunfire late Thursday afternoon in Miami, according to reports.

Miramar police stated there were “multiple fatalities” as a result of the robbery, but none of them were law enforcement.

Coral Gables police responded to a shooting at Regent Jewelers at 386 Miracle Mile after receiving a silent holdup call from the store at 4:17 p.m. Two people reportedly robbed the store.

Update, we are currently investigating an armed Robbery to the Regent Jeweler's located at 386 Miracle Mile. Traffic is being redirected. Avoid the area. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) December 5, 2019

In a press conference, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak stated that at least one bullet hit Coral Gables City Hall. Police found the suspects driving northbound on the Turnpike in a UPS delivery truck they had carjacked, and a high-speed chase began. The suspects were holding the UPS driver hostage.

A Miami television station reports that the chase ended in gunfire on Miramar Parkway, just west of Flamingo Road. Aerial video showed the suspects and police exchanging gunfire.

According to Hudak, multiple agencies are investigating the incident. Police have not confirmed who was killed in the officer-involved shooting.