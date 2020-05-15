Arrest Warrant Issued for NFL Players Wanted on Armed Robbery, Assault Charges in Miramar

Two NFL players are wanted in Miramar, on charges of armed robbery and assault.
Miramar Police say they have a warrant for the arrest of New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.
The pair allegedly threatened another person a gun at a party on Wednesday and then robbed the individual, according to a police report.
The players reportedly stole money and luxury brand watches from the victim.
Baker, who was armed with a semi-automatic firearm during the incident, faces four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Dunbar is also faceing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Baker was the Giants’ first round pick in the 2019 draft and started 15 games last season.
(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO
— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020
He graduated from Miami Northwestern High School five years ago and attended the University of Georgia.
New York selected him 30th in the 2019 draft.
Meanwhile, Dunbar is a 2010 graduate of Miami’s Booker T. Washington High School. He graduated from the University of Florida in 2015 and becoming one of the most sought un-drafted free agents, eventually signing a three-year deal worth $1.57 million with the Washington Redskins.
He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March for a fifth-round selection in last month’s NFL draft, and is a cousin of former University of Miami star Denzel Perryman, who is now a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is a developing story.