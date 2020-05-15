Arrest Warrant Issued for NFL Players Wanted on Armed Robbery, Assault Charges in Miramar

Miramar Police say they have a warrant for the arrest of New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

The pair allegedly threatened another person a gun at a party on Wednesday and then robbed the individual, according to a police report.

The players reportedly stole money and luxury brand watches from the victim.

Baker, who was armed with a semi-automatic firearm during the incident, faces four counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dunbar is also faceing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Baker was the Giants’ first round pick in the 2019 draft and started 15 games last season. (1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020