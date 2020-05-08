Arrests made in shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery after uproar

The GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, after they fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery on a residential Georgia street while he was going for a jog back on February 23.

After months of no arrests, a cellphone video of the killing was posted online by a Brunswick radio station. This called for a national outcry.

The two men will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online. Many people believed the killing was a hate crime. The video showed two white men, a father and a son, who pursued a black male in their pickup truck while he was on a jog. The two men told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.