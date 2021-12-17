As ‘1883’ premiere nears, Tim McGraw’s not taking a break: “I look forward to getting back out on the road”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for for Paramount+

Fans will get to see Tim McGraw step into the role of James Dutton this weekend with the premiere of 1883, the highly-anticipated prequel series to Yellowstone that will stream on Paramount+.

But now that the season’s filmed, the singer says he’s not slowing down: He’s about to kick his day job into high gear. His McGraw Tour 2022 is set to launch at the end of April, and it’s a run he’s especially excited about, because the COVID-19 pandemic has kept him off the road for a couple of years.

“I love touring, and I love the routine of touring,” he explains. “I do look forward to getting back out on the road and look forward to that instant gratification, because it’s a different kind of energy.”

Tim adds that he’s particularly excited to watch his opening acts, including Russell Dickerson, perform every night. “I love seeing new acts and going out this side of the stage and seeing what they do,” he explains.

And as if launching 1883 and planning a tour weren’t enough, Tim’s got even more exciting plans in the works, he hints.

“At the same time, you know, working on this [series], I’m working on an album as well,” he reveals. “So I’m going home at night and listening to mixes, writing songs. It’s a full-time schedule to get all of this done.” ﻿

1883 premieres December 19 on Paramount+.

