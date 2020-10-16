As he releases his new EP, Parker McCollum brings home some 'Hollywood Gold' of his own

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum’s Hollywood Gold EP, his first major-label project, arrived this week. It contains six tracks, including his first-ever top-ten hit, “Pretty Heart.”

The project’s title is a tribute to his grandfather, who purchased an Australian racehorse named “Hollywood Gold” that was promptly stolen from his property and remained missing for months. But as he celebrates his EP release, Parker is on the receiving end of another kind of “Hollywood Gold” for his work on the project.

“Pretty Heart” recently won him his first-ever RIAA gold certification, certifying 500,000 units sold. The song continues to rake in high sales and streaming numbers.



However, on his new EP, Parker puts his biggest focus on the classic “Gold” sound of traditional country music. One of the tracks, “Like a Cowboy,” is a Chris Stapleton-penned tribute to the rugged work ethic of an earlier generation.

Aside from “Like a Cowboy,” Parker co-wrote every track on Hollywood Gold.

