As the Battle Rounds begin, Blake believes another win on 'The Voice' is "Meant to Be"

The Battle Rounds begin tonight on The Voice, with "Meant to Be" hitmaker Bebe Rexha stepping in to help Team Blake.

Even though Blake Shelton's been doing the show for nearly a decade, he insists he's still overwhelmed by the abilities of the contestants.

"I don't know how they do it," the Oklahoma native says. "This is season 18, and the level of talent that continues to audition for this show, they continue to come out of the woodwork -- it just blows me away that these artists are undiscovered."

"And thank God they give us the chance here," he adds.

In addition to passing on what he's learned to his team, Blake says The Voice is still helping him grow as an artist. But make no mistake: the winningest coach in the show's history remains as ambitious as ever.

"I'm a coach on this show to get a chance to continue to learn for my own craft," he explains. "But at the end of the day, I wanna win this thing. I wanna see one of the artists that I work with win that trophy. That's what they pay me to do, and that's the job that I take serious."

Tune in for the beginning of the Battle Rounds tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The Jonas Brothers join their sibling Nick on the show, with Dua Lipa helping out Kelly Clarkson. John Legend gets an assist from "Boo'd Up" hitmaker Ella Mai.

