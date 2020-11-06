As the holidays near, Dan + Shay are hoping you’ll “Take Me Home for Christmas”

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are heading into the holiday season with a little Christmas cheer of their own. The duo dropped “Take Me Home for Christmas” on Friday, a flirty original number that finds them hoping for an invitation to spend the holidays with a new love interest.

“Baby, won’t you take me home for Christmas? / Show me around your town / Take me where you used to watch the snow come down,” the pair harmonize in the chorus, backed by a peppy, uptempo beat.



Duo member Dan Smyers had a hand in penning the original holiday number, and he’s not the only familiar name among the songwriters’ list. “Drunk Me” singer Mitchell Tenpenny is also a co-writer on “Take Me Home for Christmas.”



Though they’ve never put out a full holiday album, Dan + Shay are no strangers to releasing Christmas music. In 2018, they cut a version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”



Before they pack their suitcases and head home for the holidays, the band mates will round out their year with a couple more busy musical weeks. Next Wednesday, they’ll take the stage at the 2020 CMA Awards to perform the live premiere of “10,000 Hours,” their hit duet with Justin Bieber.

