As 'The Voice''s blind auditions wrap, Blake admits it's "been a lot of fun" figuring out how to beat Nick Jonas

2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLCTonight, the blind auditions wrap up on The Voice. And even after eighteen seasons, it's a concept Blake Shelton still loves.

"You know, you can't really listen for anything other than talent whenever you're sitting in these blind auditions because you can't see the person," he explains. "You don't know what they have going on there, whether they're a dork or they're the coolest-looking person in the world, are ugly or beautiful."

"You have no idea what's going on back there behind you," Blake adds. "A lot of times you don't even know if it's a guy or a girl."

"So that's what makes this show so great is because it begins with somebody's talent," he says definitively.

Blake admits the addition of new coach Nick Jonas has made this season especially enjoyable so far.

"The vibe for this season has been a lot of fun because we're trying to figure out Nick and what his angle's gonna be," Blake reflects. "And should we jump in there with him? Is he beatable?"

"As a coach, I mean, we're learning all this stuff as we go... And I think it makes for a lot of fun."

You can tune in for all The Voice fun with Blake, Nick, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight on NBC. Next Monday, the Battle Rounds begin.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.