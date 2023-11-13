Ashley McBryde adds dates to The Devil I Know Tour

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Ashley McBryde has added 30 dates to her 2024 The Devil I Know Tour.

Presented by Ariat, the second leg kicks off February 22 in Charleston, South Carolina, and will wrap up in La Vista, Nebraska, on June 15.

Kasey Tyndall, Will Jones, Meg Mcree, Harper O’Neill, JD Clayton and Bella White will open on select dates.

“It has been exciting to watch Ashley’s career grow over the past five years, and we couldn’t be more proud to support her headlining tour,” Susan Alcala, VP Partnership Marketing at Ariat, says of their longtime partnership with Ashley.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Ashley’s The Trybe fan club begins Tuesday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit Ashley’s website.

Ashely is currently in the top 20 of the country charts with “Light On in the Kitchen,” the lead single off her latest album, The Devil I Know.

