Ashley McBryde announces European tour dates

ABC/Image Group LAAshley McBryde is heading back across the pond.

The "One Night Standards" singer is set for a nine-date run across Europe in September, and is scheduled to perform in England, Ireland, Scotland and elsewhere. Ashley will spend roughly two weeks in the British Isles, playing for crowds at such venues as the Academy Dublin, Barrowlands in Glasgow, and the O2 Ritz in Manchester.

The tour begins at The Limelight in Belfast, Ireland on September 1 and concludes at The Long Road in Leicestershire, England on September 12.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for Premium Trybe members. For a full list of UK tour dates, visit Ashley's website.

