Ashley McBryde, Brantley Gilbert donate items to Grammy Museum auction

ABC

Ashley McBryde and Brantley Gilbert are among the artists who have donated items to the Grammy Museum Foundation‘s online auction via Charitybuzz, ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer is auctioning off four tickets and a meet-and-greet to one of her concerts this year, while Brantley has offered up an autographed black Epiphone acoustic guitar.

Among the other items up for auction include a special edition folklore guitar signed by Taylor Swift, a pair of VIP tickets and meet-and-greet with Brandi Carlile at a 2022 show, and a guitar signed by both Brandi and Tanya Tucker.

Alicia Keys, James Taylor, Paul Simon, Lady Gaga and bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers are among the other artists who have donated items. The auction ends on March 23.

Ashley is nominated for Best Country Album for her 2020 project, Never Will. The Grammys air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.