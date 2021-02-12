Ashley McBryde brings 'Never Will' album to life with live, six-song EP

Warner Music Nashville

Since Ashley McBryde released her sophomore album in April 2020, she’s been unable to tour the songs on the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, the singer’s giving fans a taste of what the album sounds like live on her new Never Will: Live from a Distance EP, which she cut live with her band without an audience. The track list features her current single, the villainous “Martha Divine,” along with five other fan-favorite tracks off of Never Will.

“We released Never Will on April 3 of last year, so we went straight from rehearsals for a tour to not seeing each other in person for months,” Ashley details. “Getting together to rehearse and record these live versions safely was our way of giving the fans a taste of what they would have seen had the world not changed so much.”

Ashley’s live EP is due to drop on May 28, but you can pre-add and pre-save it now. Additionally, she shared the first track off the project, “First Thing I Reach For,” along with a performance video.

“Man did it feel good to strap on the guitar and see my guys and just play,” Ashley adds. “But we cannot wait to do it again with our incredible fans in person soon.”

Other tracks included on the live EP are “Shut Up Sheila,” “Velvet Red,” “Voodoo Doll” and “Sparrow.”





By Carena Liptak

