Ashley McBryde celebrates ‘Never Will: Live from a Distance’ with a Friday night livestream release show

Warner Music Nashville

Ashley McBryde’s new live EP, Never Will: Live from a Distance, is available everywhere now, and the singer’s got big plans to celebrate.

On Friday at 7 p.m. CT, she’ll livestream a special release show on YouTube, featuring a full performance of the six-song collection as well as some behind-the-scenes insights into how the project was created.

The Live from a Distance project puts a concert spin on Never Will, an album Ashley dropped in April 2020 — just a month after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down touring. As a result, she never got to tour the album, so Live from a Distance is a selection of the project’s songs, performed live with her band, Deadhorse.

“Getting together to rehearse and record these live versions safely was our way of giving the fans a taste of what they would have seen had the world not changed so much,” the singer explained.

Of course, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see Ashley live and in-person. Tickets for her This Town Talks Tour, which launches June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia, are on sale now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.