Ashley McBryde details plans for her 2020 sophomore album, 'Never Will'

Warner Music NashvilleHot on the heels of a massive breakout year, Ashley McBryde has shared plans to release her sophomore album, Never Will. The new record is due out on April 3, and will feature the same fiery attitude Ashley brought to her critically acclaimed debut, Girl Going Nowhere.

In fact, the singer says the new album’s name comes from a pact and promise she, her producer Jay Joyce, and her band made in the studio.

“The significance behind the album title comes from the lyrics in the title track: ‘I didn’t, I don’t and I never will,’” Ashley explains. “Before we recorded it with Jay [Joyce] in the studio, I said to my band mates, ‘If we’re going to cut this and put it on the record, you’re promising everyone who ever listens to our music, we don’t listen to the noise in the background. We didn’t, we don’t and we never will. Don’t cut it unless you’re willing to promise it.’ And we cut it right then.”

Ashley has already shared a couple of tunes off Never Will, including the lead single “One Night Standards” and its fiery follow-up, “Martha Divine.” The music videos for the two songs are parts one and two of the same three-part storyline.

Never Will is available for pre-order now. Here’s the track list for the project, including songwriter information:

“Hang in There Girl” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

“One Night Standards” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

“Shut Up Sheila” (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

“First Thing I Reach For” (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

“Voodoo Doll” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

“Sparrow” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

“Martha Divine” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman)

“Velvet Red” (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

“Stone” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

“Never Will” (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill)

“Styrofoam” (Randall Clay)

