Ashley McBryde hopes to evoke nostalgia with her CMA Awards performance

As Ashley McBryde readies to deliver her “Light On in the Kitchen” performance on the CMA Awards, she spoke with ABC Audio about the autobiographical song and what she hopes to evoke in the audience.

“I was just looking on my phone during glam this morning, and right now my mom is taking care of her sister who had her shoulder replaced. I spent an awful lot of time with my mom’s sisters growing up. And mom texted me and said, ‘Have fun today. We’ll leave the light on.’ And that just lets me know that they’re thinking about me,” Ashley shares of the personal sentiment behind “Light On in the Kitchen.”

“I can remember when we were writing it how mom’s oldest sister’s kitchen smelled, and it smelled a little bit like dish soap and a little bit like pastries. It’s just so comforting,” she fondly recalls. “I hope it feels that way during the performance to anybody that’s taking it in.”

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

