Ashley McBryde is pausing tour schedule for a few weeks due to “personal reasons”

Ashley McBryde is taking a break from the road for a few weeks.

According to a statement posted by her team on Facebook, Ashley will not be performing for the next few weeks due to “personal reasons.” The singer had dates scheduled across the U.S. and Canada in the month of July as part of Dierks Bentley‘s Beers on Me Tour, as well as an appearance at Blame My Roots Country Music Festival in Ohio on July 16, among other shows.

Her team says they will provide an update on her touring schedule soon, while also thanking fans for the “well wishes.”

“We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available, but she wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!” the statement concludes.

Last year, the “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer had to postpone a pair of shows after she fell off a horse, landed on her head and suffered a concussion.

